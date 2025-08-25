Man jailed following weekend law enforcement pursuit in Lake County

A police pursuit in the Mission Valley landed a man in jail on Sunday.

Michael Lee, 43, is being held in the Lake County Jail on suspected charges of theft, fleeing from a police officer, reckless driving with a suspended or revoked license, and criminal endangerment.

An officer attempted to pull over a stolen car in Polson on Sunday afternoon, which they say Lee was driving.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell tells MTN a spike strip ended the chase near Lake's Corner in Ronan.

The suspect's car also crashed into another vehicle that was pulling onto U.S. Highway 93 in Ronan.