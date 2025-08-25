Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Man jailed following weekend law enforcement pursuit in Lake County

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted

A police pursuit in the Mission Valley landed a man in jail on Sunday.

Michael Lee, 43, is being held in the Lake County Jail on suspected charges of theft, fleeing from a police officer, reckless driving with a suspended or revoked license, and criminal endangerment.

An officer attempted to pull over a stolen car in Polson on Sunday afternoon, which they say Lee was driving.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell tells MTN a spike strip ended the chase near Lake's Corner in Ronan.

The suspect's car also crashed into another vehicle that was pulling onto U.S. Highway 93 in Ronan.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader