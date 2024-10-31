Man sentenced for killing eagles, hawks on Flathead Reservation

MISSOULA — The man who admitted to killing over 100 eagles and thousands of other birds on the Flathead Indian Reservation to sell on the black market was sentenced Thursday to nearly four years in prison.

Travis John Branson of Washington pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy and wildlife trafficking charges.

He and several others killed at least 118 eagles and 3,600 other birds in a poaching operation on tribal land.

Prosecutors say Branson traveled from Washington to shoot, transport, and ship bald and golden eagles for future black market sales.

WATCH related coverage: Killing of eagles on Flathead Indian Reservation highlights black market demand

Killing of eagles on Flathead Indian Reservation highlights black market demand

Branson was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison.

He was also ordered to pay nearly $800,000 in restitution which amounts to $5,000 per eagle killed and $1,700 per hawk killed.