Mineral County man found guilty of incest, sexual assault

HELENA — A Mineral County man was recently found guilty of one count of incest and one count of sexual assault on a minor following a jury trial in Mineral County District Court, Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced.

A jury convicted Bradley Thomas Evans, 65, on April 11, 2024, of sexually assaulting two young girls between January 2017 and September 2019.

According to a news release, Evans inappropriately touched both girls — one younger than 12 and another younger than 16 — at his home in Superior when the girls were there for long weekends.

The investigation into Evans started in October 2019 after the girls disclosed that they had been inappropriately touched by Evans.

Investigators received additional reports depicting sexual abuse by Evans over the course of the investigation that occurred over 20 years ago, the release notes.

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for June 12, 2024.