Missoula man facing sexual assault charges

MISSOULA - A Missoula man is facing felony charges after authorities say he sexually assaulted a woman in Missoula.

Zayden James Woods, 20, is facing a charge for aggravated sexual assault without consent that occurred sometime last week, according to court documents.

The Missoula Police Department arrested Woods after a woman reported he assaulted her at the Red Lion hotel in Missoula.

The two met through a mutual friend and after the three of them were hanging out, they went to the hotel.

After the mutual friend fell asleep, Woods is accused of sexually assaulting the woman in the hotel room and went to sleep.

Bond for Woods was set for $50,000. He is scheduled to appear in court in early September.