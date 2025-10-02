Missoula man sentenced for killing two people in Nevada case

RENO, NV – A Missoula man was convicted last month by a federal jury in Nevada for killing two people.

Cory Spurlock was also found guilty on firearm and marijuana trafficking charges.

Prosecutors say that Spurlock, Will Larsen, and others were involved in an illegal, large-scale marijuana distribution business based in Mound House, Nevada. During a marijuana transaction in Mound House, Nevada, on June 19, 2020, a man identified as Jered Stefansky went missing.

Stefansky had traveled to Mound House from Redding, California, to pick up a large amount of cash. The last call from Stefansky’s cell phone was to a number associated with Spurlock. Spurlock then became a person of interest in the investigation into Stefansky’s disappearance, according to a news release.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Nevada, Spurlock and his co-conspirators also stalked Larsen and his wife, Yesenia Larsen, throughout the Reno and Carson City area and followed them to just outside Bridgeport, California, where the Larsens were shot and stabbed to death on November 8, 2020. Their bodies were then left on the side of US Highway 395.

MTN reported in 2021 that three Missoula residents — including Spurlock — were arrested in connection with the double homicide in Bridgeport. Spurlock was also convicted of robbery for stealing the money Will Larsen had in his wallet.

Meanwhile, Stefansky’s skeletal remains were found in March 2021, at the Rye Patch Recreation Area in Pershing County, Nevada.

A jury found Spurlock guilty of one count each of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and to distribute over 1000 kilograms of marijuana; murder-for-hire conspiracy; tampering with a witness by killing; interference with commerce by robbery; causing death through use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; and two counts of stalking resulting in death.

Sentencing has been set for Dec. 16, 2025. Spurlock faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.