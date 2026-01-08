Missoula's Community Medical Center hosting health fair 

MISSOULA — Community Medical Center in Missoula is hosting a health fair on Saturday, Jan. 10, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Cancer Center.

Free health screenings and discounted wellness labs will be offered to help people start the new year with a focus on their health.

The event will also feature discounted wellness labs priced between $10 and $20 each, including blood work, Vitamin D levels, A1C, lipid profiles and glucose checks.

Attendees can also get information about how to schedule a DXA total body composition scan. The event will showcase the latest in robotic surgery technology and provide educational sessions on diabetes, nutrition and cancer prevention strategies.

It will also include information on topics ranging from women’s health, heart health and stroke prevention, and medication management, among other things.

"I think January is the time of year when we all want to re-set and find out what is going on with our baseline health and during the year it's easy to forgo a lot of screening tests," said CMC Laboratory Director Jen Bailey. "This is a great way to restart with a new year to find out what's going on and look for the right referral to make sure. We're getting the help we need to take care of ourselves."

The low cost of some of the screenings helps remove any financial barriers to learning more about our own personal health.

Dr. Brianna Mew will present a talk at 8 a.m. about understanding weight loss and ways to manage a healthy weight. She’ll discuss a range of medical, nutritional, behavioral, and surgical strategies to help manage weight.

Those planning to get blood work at the health fair should fast for 12 hours beforehand.

Additional information about the services and programs available at the event can be found here.