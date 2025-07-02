Montana doctor pleads guilty to soliciting minor for sex

BILLINGS — A former Billings doctor is at the center of a disturbing federal sex crime.

Usman Hanif Khan, 52, is now facing up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release, after he pleaded guilty in June to interstate transportation in aid of racketeering by arranging commercial sex with a minor.

Hear the description of the charges below:

Billings doctor pleads guilty to soliciting minor for sex

In a sworn affidavit filed by FBI Special Agent Aaron Christensen, Khan arranged a sexual encounter with a minor in April of 2023, after connecting with a woman through a social media app that was geared toward commercial sex.

The case's prosecutor, U.S. Attorney Zeno Baucus, says the female minor was brought to Khan's home in Billings, where he paid for a sexual act.

Khan was not employed by Intermountain Health, but he did care for patients at St. Vincent Regional Hospital via contract work.

Intermountain Health leaders provided MTN a statement:

"We were deeply disturbed by the recent report of the Department of Justice case against Usman Khan, MD. Dr. Khan has never been employed by St. Vincent Regional Hospital. He provided services at St. Vincent Regional Hospital as a contracted locum tenens physician, and is no longer part of our medical staff. We were not aware of the case against Dr. Khan until it was reported by the Department of Justice on June 23, 2025."

Khan has been released as he awaits sentencing, which will be determined at a later date.