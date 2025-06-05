Montana man sentenced to 7 years for meth distribution

MISSOULA — A Manhattan, Montana, man was sentenced today to 84 months in prison for distributing methamphetamine, followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme announced.

Kevin Andrew Bacon, 51, pleaded guilty in January 2025 to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, as well as one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

According to court documents, the investigation began in June 2022 as law enforcement officers looked into a drug trafficking ring operating in and around Butte.

The conspiracy involved sending drugs through the mail from California to Montana. A significant portion of the operation was based out of a residence in Whitehall, Montana.

The investigation led to multiple arrests in early January 2023 and the seizure of approximately 13 pounds of methamphetamine.

On February 23, 2023, law enforcement intercepted a package addressed to "Kevin Bacon" in Manhattan, Montana, which was sent from California. Upon searching the package, officials discovered 873.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Bacon was arrested on February 28, 2023, after picking up the package at the Manhattan post office. During questioning, he stated that a friend in Whitehall who sold methamphetamine had asked him to receive the package at his P.O. Box, which he knew contained drugs.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided over the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Lowney prosecuted the case. The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.