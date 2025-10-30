BILLINGS - The man charged with beating another man to death in the Billings Heights more than two years ago will be tried as an adult.

Yellowstone County District Judge Jessica Fehr submitted her ruling on Tuesday that the case of Bryce Blackburn will not be transferred to youth court.

“I think it was a good decision,” said Jaymie Osborne, Denis’ wife. “I think (Judge Fehr has) seen everything in the case that she needed to and that the case needed to stay in district court.”

Montana man will face trial as an adult for fatal beating in 2024

Blackburn was 17 years and 348 days old in June of 2024, when he allegedly beat 55-year-old Denis Osborne to death.

The judge wrote that the court is concerned by Blackburn's level of violence and total lack of judgment.

“If you're connected to a homicide in any way, there shouldn't be a question if it should be sent back to youth court, Jaymie Osborne said. “You want to commit a crime that heinous, you need to be held accountable for it.”

She also states that youth court would not give Blackburn the time or resources for necessary rehabilitation.

Blackburn's attorney did not want to do an on-camera interview but instead asked us to use the full message he left in a return phone call.

“A transfer hearing is only a preliminary proceeding in a complex criminal case,” said James Reavis, Blackburn’s attorney. “No jury trial has yet occurred, and my young client is innocent of the charge brought against him. We will litigate this case in the courtroom, not in the press."

Andrea Lutz, MTN News

But Jaymie Osborne says the evidence says otherwise.

“Hopefully justice prevails and there is a long sentence and he's held accountable for his actions,” Jaymie Osborne said.

Fehr stated that a conviction of deliberate homicide can be punished by a term of not less than 10 years or more than 100 years of imprisonment.

The original trial date was vacated this week and a scheduling conference for a new trial date is scheduled for Nov. 12.