Suspect in custody after stabbing leads to police standoff

UPDATE, 1:45 p.m. - A man who barricaded himself in a home at Hollywood Trailer Park has been taken into custody.

The situation in the 1700 block of Cooley St. began around 8 a.m. Wednesday when Missoula's 911 dispatch center received a call that a man had been stabbed with a knife.

Police arrived on scene and found the victim, who was taken to the hospital. The suspect in the stabbing remained inside the home, however.

The Missoula Police Department established a perimeter around the trailer park, which included shutting down a section of Burns Street. SWAT was also on the scene.

MPD reports that negotiators were able to talk with the suspect, a 50-year-old man, and arranged for his surrender.

He was taken into custody around 1 p.m. and faces charges for assault with a weapon. His name has not yet been released.

As investigators entered the residence, officials became aware of a potential gas leak, which triggered the evacuation of other area residents. The Missoula Fire Department was also called to the scene. That scene was cleared by 1:30 p.m.

The shelter-in-place advisory for the neighborhood has been lifted. The investigation is ongoing.

1st Report, 10:08 a.m. - Missoula Police have shut down a section of Burns Street due to a Wednesday morning standoff at Hollywood Trailer Court.

The Missoula Police Department reports the incident is happening in the 1700 block of Cooley St. near Turner.

A witness at the scene tells MTN the situation started around 9 a.m. Residents in the area are advised to shelter in place.

"MPD special teams are working to take a suspect in a violent crime into custody," MPD Captain Matt Stonesifer said. "If anyone needs emergency services in the area, call 911 and we will coordinate a response."

Several officers are on scene along with the SWAT team. Officers can be heard shouting at a person in a trailer to come out of the residence.

"We know you're inside," an officer was heard shouting.

Due to heavy police presence, MPD is asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and we will update as new information is released.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated with information from the Missoula Police Department.