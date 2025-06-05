Suspect in Great Falls high-speed chase identified

A man has been identified as the suspect in a high-speed chase in Great Falls on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

James Patrick Adam Dennis, 36, reportedly was driving a stolen vehicle and drove into Great Falls from the east side, with Cascade County Sheriff's deputies and then Great Falls police officers chasing him.

The Great Falls Police Department says that Dennis was firing a weapon at the pursuing vehicles and ultimately crashed into a car near the intersection of 38th Street and Second Avenue North.

MTN News Suspect in custody after high-speed chase in Great Falls

Dennis was taken to Benefis Health System for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash and was later booked into the Cascade County Detention Center.

The two people in the car he crashed into sustained minor injuries.

Dennis is facing felony charges of theft, assault with a weapon, criminal endangerment, and assault on a peace officer.

We will update you as we get more information.