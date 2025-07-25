Butte commissioner seeking urban camping regulations

BUTTE — A Butte commissioner believes it’s time for the Mining City to develop an urban camping policy after receiving complaints from citizens, including a particularly disturbing incident that occurred on a walking trail.

“One transient that was sitting in his underwear at the edge of the creek doing his laundry. And, no mother with her child in a stroller needs to see that,” said Trudy Healy.

District 8 Commissioner Trudy Healy is asking the council’s judiciary board to consider drafting an ordinance that would regulate where people who live in their vehicles can park or where unhoused people can camp.

“First of all, regulate where transients can camp out. Right now, it’s a free-for-all,” said Healy.

Families were enjoying the Lunch in the Park event at Emma Park recently. This park is often a place where unhoused people will loiter and even sleep overnight.

“Some people who are hard down on their luck and it’s a little sad to see sometimes, but they’ve been very easy to work with and very accommodating when we’ve needed the space,” said Lunch in the Park Organizer Jim Murphy.

Healy noted cities like Bozeman and Missoula have addressed the issue and it’s time Butte find a policy that works for the city.

“I’m not looking to throw anyone in jail, I’m not looking to misplace homeless. This is about helping the citizens of Butte have a safer and cleaner place to live, so they can enjoy their yard, so they can enjoy the park, so they don’t have to fear their children’s safety out in their front yard,” said Healy.