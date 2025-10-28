DEER LODGE — Law enforcement in Powell County has two people in custody in connection with an Eastside Road shooting that left one person dead and another critically wounded.

Daniel Anthony Grinnell was charged Friday in Powell County Justice Court with one count each of deliberate homicide, attempted deliberate homicide, and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Grinnell remains jailed on $1 million bond.

Watch: Couple arrested in connection with fatal Powell County shooting that left one dead, one critically injured

Two people charged in Powell County shooting death

Grinnell's wife, Sammantha Grinnell, has been charged with felony tampering with or fabricating evidence and is being held on $50,000 bond.

The pair is accused of the Oct. 23 shooting death of a woman and wounding a man with multiple gunshots at a residence off Eastside Road.

The man was taken to the Deer Lodge hospital and then flown to a hospital in Missoula.

The identities of the victims were not released as of Monday.

Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles said the case has been turned over to the Montana Department of Criminal Investigations and provided no further information about the incident.