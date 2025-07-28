Two people facing child pornography charges in Lewis and Clark County

HELENA — Two Lewis and Clark County residents have recently been accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Selena Janine Huth and Brian Thomas Mangold have both been charged with felony sexual abuse of children.

Specifically, the two are accused of being in possession of images of children under the age of 10, some of whom were toddlers, being sexually abused.

According to court documents, Huth and Mangold were communicating together from September 2024 through April of 2025.

Mangold is accused of sending pictures to Huth, and Huth is accused of sending pictures to another individual.

Huth was working at Pete’s Place, a daycare for St. Peter’s employees and had previously worked for Nature Story Montessori and Drop a Tot Childcare.

Helena Police told MTN through their investigations, they do not believe any of the pictures shared were of children Huth had access to.

Mangold’s bond was set at $125,000. Huth’s was set at $100,000.