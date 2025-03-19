Woman arrested after attempted Missoula bank robbery

MISSOULA — A woman has been arrested after reportedly trying to rob a Missoula bank on Wednesday morning.

The Missoula Police Department and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bank in the 100 block of West Broadway at 10:35 a.m. for a reported robbery in progress.

MPD reports several 911 callers and a panic alarm indicated that a woman was in the bank and that a robbery was occurring.

Law enforcement arrived on the scene and made contact with the woman in the lobby.

She was arrested without incident on a pending charge of Attempted Robbery, according to a news release.

The woman was unarmed and an investigation into the attempted robbery is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident is asked to call the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.

Callers who wish to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 406-721-4444.