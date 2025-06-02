Kelsey Jo Staigmiller pleads not guilty to homicide and other charges

Kelsey Jo Staigmiller, already charged in Cascade County in connection with the death of Sarah Bailey on Sunday, May 18, 2025, has now been formally charged with deliberate homicide, criminal endangerment, and criminal mischief.

McKenna Dickey reports from the courtroom - watch:

Staigmiller appeared in court on Monday, June 2, 2025, for her initial hearing to set her bail.

“I think this was very isolated, I don’t see any further risk to the community,” said Staigmiller’s defense attorney.

Staigmiller has been subject to about 18 arrest warrants since 2020, with seven of those being open at the time of Bailey's death.

According to Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki, Staigmiller does not have a felony criminal history in Cascade County.

Staigmiller’s defense requested that her $500,000 bond be reduced to $10,000.

Her defense said, “She is willing to wear a GPS or alcohol monitoring system, if possible.”

Judge Elizabeth Best said considering the severity of charges against her, the bond will remain at $500,000.

Staigmiller was initially charged with robbery on May 18 after reportedly carjacking Sarah Bailey and driving off recklessly as Bailey fought back, which ultimately resulted in Bailey’s death.

Kelsey Jo Staigmiller (MTN News photo)

Staigmiller pleaded not guilty during her court appearance on Monday.

Staigmiller’s parents were present in court on Monday but declined an interview.

Bailey worked from her Central Avenue tattoo studio Sparrow & Arrows, for 11 years.

“She was an incredible human, she was a bright light, and she did not deserve to go this way,” said Julie Curtis, owner of Nosh MT.

REMEMBERING SARAH BAILEY:

Her friends say the legacy she leaves behind resonates loudly in the hearts of those who knew her.

“As far as our plans right now, it is our intention to make sure that the shop survives and thrives going forward and honors her legacy,” said Samantha Houston, Bailey’s previous apprentice.

The next court date is scheduled for Monday, June 16, to set the date for Staigmiller’s trial.