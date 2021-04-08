80% containment reached on Dixon area wildfire

DIXON — The CSKT Division of Fire reports 80% containment on the Sinkhole Fire west of Dixon.

CSKT Fire spokesman CT Camel tells MTN News the rain and snow forecasted for that area helped firefighters get the fire under control.

Camel noted the fire did not grow and remains around 100 acres.

There are no evacuations and no structures threatened.

The Sinkhole Fire was reported at 2:45 on Wednesday 5 miles west of Dixon and was sparked by railroad work in the area.

Camel says the nearby river, the railroad tracks, and area roads are helping contain the wildfire.

He said firefighters should be on the scene through Friday.