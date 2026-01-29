LAKESIDE — A Montana-wide assessment identified the Blacktail powerline corridor near Lakeside as the second-highest priority for powerline mitigation on federally managed lands in the state.

The Flathead National Forest Swan Lake District Ranger has signed a decision authorizing 366 acres of vegetation treatment adjacent to the powerline corridor on Blacktail Mountain.

“We look at those places that would set us up in the event of a wildfire to be able to protect some of our most critical values,” said Flathead National Forest Supervisor Anthony Botello.

Powerline project mitigates potential wildfires on Blacktail Mountain

The project aims to protect communities, private property, and critical infrastructure by thinning trees and reducing fuel loading to help mitigate future wildfires.

“Because, as you kno,w we just had a significant couple of windstorms. Had those happened in July, August, our dry warm months, those could — and they have in other parts of the country — result in catastrophic wildfire in that country, so we’re trying to prevent that,” said Botello.

Botello told MTN the project is a partnership with Flathead Electric Cooperative, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and the Blacktail Mountain Ski Area.

The work aims to increase electrical grid reliability by protecting critical communication infrastructure located on the top of Blacktail Mountain.

“It’s a critical value of ours that provides power, radio, T.V. communication, satellite communication, border patrol, I mean, it’s a very high value for us.”

Botello, who said preventing tree strikes on powerlines is crucial for community safety, expects work to be done in phases beginning this year.

“But we really do have some urgency on trying to get this corridor treated in preparation for wildfire season,” added Botello.

Due to the location, fuels conditions, and risk of catastrophic wildfire, the project was authorized under the Wildfire Resilience, Section 605 of the Healthy Forest Restoration Act authority, which categorically excludes the project from documentation in an environmental impact statement or an environmental assessment.

The Flathead National Forest conducted an environmental analysis (NEPA analysis) for this project to evaluate potential effects on National Forest System lands and resources connected with the project, in accordance with requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA).

The public was asked to provide input on the proposed action on May 2, 2025. The forest received three comments in support of the project activities.

The Blacktail Powerline Decision document outlines the environmental analysis and effects. More information on the project can be found here.