Bitterroot National Forest moving to ‘high’” fire danger

HAMILTON — The fire danger level across the Bitterroot National Forest will be lowered from “Very High” to “High” on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, following recent rain and cooler temperatures.

“With recent thunderstorms and accompanied rain, fuel conditions have improved across the forest,” said Bitterroot National Forest Fire Staff Officer Mark Wilson. “However, fires can still start and spread rapidly. Firefighters have remained busy suppressing fires from the recent lightning.”

A news release notes that when fire danger is “high” fires will start from most causes and spread rapidly.

“Even though the fire danger level is dropping from “very high” to “high”, it doesn’t mean that people should be less vigilant, said Bitterroot National Forest Fire Prevention Officer Russell Buzzell. “Campfires should never be left unattended. We are not out of the woods yet in terms of fires starting easily during the summer months.”

Wildland firefighters have responded to 61 lightning-caused fires and 6 human-caused in the Bitterroot National Forest this summer.

The latest fire restrictions and local fire information from across Montana can be found at www.mtfireinfo.org.

The following information is provided by the Bitterroot National Forest:

