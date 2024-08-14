Bitterroot National Forest moving to ‘high’” fire danger

HAMILTON — The fire danger level across the Bitterroot National Forest will be lowered from “Very High” to “High” on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, following recent rain and cooler temperatures.
“With recent thunderstorms and accompanied rain, fuel conditions have improved across the forest,” said Bitterroot National Forest Fire Staff Officer Mark Wilson. “However, fires can still start and spread rapidly. Firefighters have remained busy suppressing fires from the recent lightning.”
A news release notes that when fire danger is “high” fires will start from most causes and spread rapidly.
“Even though the fire danger level is dropping from “very high” to “high”, it doesn’t mean that people should be less vigilant, said Bitterroot National Forest Fire Prevention Officer Russell Buzzell. “Campfires should never be left unattended. We are not out of the woods yet in terms of fires starting easily during the summer months.”
Wildland firefighters have responded to 61 lightning-caused fires and 6 human-caused in the Bitterroot National Forest this summer.
The latest fire restrictions and local fire information from across Montana can be found at www.mtfireinfo.org.
The following information is provided by the Bitterroot National Forest:
- Keep campfires small and completely extinguish them before leaving camp. The best method is to douse the fire with water, stir the ashes and douse again, making sure that all ashes are cold to the touch. It is illegal to have unattended campfires.
- Smokers should light up only in areas cleared of all flammable debris. Cigarette butts should never be thrown from vehicle windows.
- People exploring the forest and backcountry in vehicles must stay on established roads and trails and avoid driving over dry grass and brush that could be ignited by hot exhaust systems.
- Firewood cutters should operate chainsaws equipped with spark arresters in the cool morning hours and keep a shovel and fire extinguisher nearby.
- Fireworks are illegal on public lands: every forest, every campsite, every day. Never light fireworks in the woods.
- Take precautions when recreationally shooting. Never shoot into dry vegetation and always make sure you’re shooting in a safe location, away from roads, trails, campsites, and occupied areas. Be aware that shooting exploding targets is prohibited on National Forest System lands. Click here for more information.
- Know before you go. Always check with your local Ranger District prior to your trip to get the most up-to-date information on fire danger and fire restrictions for the area.