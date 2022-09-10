Bull Gin Complex fires in Sanders County grow to 2,300 acres

THOMPSON FALLS - The Bull Gin Complex of fires in Sanders County has grown from 1,790 acres to 2,318 acres and remains 0% contained, according to the Saturday update. The Complex is comprised of the Government Fire, the Billiard Fire, and the Isabella Lake Fire.

Government Fire: 1,215 acres (NE of Noxon)

1,215 acres (NE of Noxon) Billiard Fire: 859 acres (NE of Heron)

859 acres (NE of Heron) Isabella Lake Fire: 244 acres (Cabinet Mountains Wilderness)

MTN News

Government Fire

The fire was active Friday in the Miller Gulch area as the fire grew to the south and east with spotting 500 to 1,000 feet ahead of the main fire. On the west side, the fire slowly reached control lines established to the north of and along the 150 road where firefighters successfully held the fire. Crews continued working on a control line to the south of the fire and north of residences on Government Mountain Road. Flathead Hotshots will continue to focus on holding the fire where it came down to Government Creek. Crews will also continue construction on the dozer line north of Government Mountain Road.

Billiard Fire

The fire grew Friday along the western and southern edges and approached a dozer line northeast of Fatman Mountain. Firefighters successfully held the fire along dozer and handline previously constructed near the 2290 road. Crews will work on Saturday to prepare roads and machine line by removing brush and smaller along Fatman Mountain Road and to the north. Firefighters will continue to hold and secure fireline on the west side where fire has reached the line. Structure protection work includes fuel removal and setting up water systems in the Hillside Lane area and assessments in the Blue Creek area.

Isabella Lake Fire

The fire is burning in the Cabinet Mountains Wilderness and remains unstaffed. The blaze is being monitored from the air. Minimal growth of approximately 16 acres occurred on Friday.

The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office placed the residents along Government Mountain and Timber Ridge roads into pre-evacuation status on Friday. People are being asked to sign up for Sanders County Emergency Alerts at 406-203-0082 to stay informed of the status of emergency conditions.

An emergency declaration has been issued by the Sanders County Commission due to area wildfires.

Information regarding road and trail closures can be found on the Kootenai National Forest website.

There are 430 people assigned to the Bull Gin Complex fires.

