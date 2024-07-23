Watch Now
Butler Creek Fire holds steady, containment grows to 15%

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation order due to the Butler Creek Fire
The Butler Creek Fire 7 miles northwest of Missoula has burned 307 acres with containment growing to 15%.
Posted at 7:01 AM, Jul 23, 2024

MISSOULA — The Butler Creek Fire northwest of Missoula has grown slightly to 307 with containment increasing to 15%.

An evacuation order issued by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office for residents on Lavelle Creek Road and on the west side of Butler Creek Road from Lavelle Creek Road to Timberline Ridge remains in effect.
Additionally, residents north of Timberline Ridge and on the east side of Butler Creek Road are under an evacuation warning.

Butler Creek Fire Map

An evacuation warning remains in effect for all of Buffalo Speedway and Indreland Lane east of Buffalo Speedway, as well as the streets accessed off Buffalo Speedway.

Fire officials told MTN on Monday that over 50 homes had been evacuated due to the fire. Click here to view the areas affected by evacuation orders and warnings.

Butler Creek Road is open to residents for necessary traffic only and drivers are asked to drive slowly through the area.

The cause of the blaze, which was reported early Monday morning, remains under investigation.

