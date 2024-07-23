Evacuation orders, warnings lifted at Butler Creek Fire

MISSOULA — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has lifted all evacuation orders and warnings in the area of the Butler Creek Fire northwest of Missoula.

Evacuated residents were allowed to return home at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

This includes residents on:



Lavelle Creek Road and on the west side of Butler Creek Road from Lavelle Creek Road to Timberline Ridge

Residents north of Timberline Ridge and on the east side of Butler Creek Road

Indreland and Buffalo Speedway areas, including Buffalo Speedway and Indreland Lane east of Buffalo Speedway, and streets accessed off Buffalo Speedway.

Area residents are being urged to register for emergency alerts at www.smart911.com.