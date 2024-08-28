Combine catches fire with man inside, burns five acres in Flathead County

CRESTON — A combine caught fire which spread to a field on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in Flathead County.

Creston Fire Chief Gary Mahugh says crews responded to the call of a combine on fire just before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The fire spread due to 10 mph to 15 mph winds and rapidly consumed five acres.

A person in the combine was moving it across the field when it caught fire. The person was able to get out and wasn't hurt.

The combine was a complete loss, but the field had already been harvested so no crops were lost. The fire was completely extinguished around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Creston and Evergreen fire departments along with the Montana Department of Natural Resouces and Conservation responded to the incident.

Chief Mahugh would like to remind the public to stay clear of incidents as people flocked to the scene Tuesday and blocked access for first responders.