Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Combine catches fire with man inside, burns five acres in Flathead County

A combine caught fire which spread to a field on Tuesday afternoon in the Creston area
combine fire Jaquette Rd
MTN News
A combine caught fire on August 27, 2024. The flames spread into a field and burned five acres in the Creston area.
combine fire Jaquette Rd
Posted
and last updated

CRESTON — A combine caught fire which spread to a field on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in Flathead County.

Creston Fire Chief Gary Mahugh says crews responded to the call of a combine on fire just before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The fire spread due to 10 mph to 15 mph winds and rapidly consumed five acres.

A person in the combine was moving it across the field when it caught fire. The person was able to get out and wasn't hurt.

The combine was a complete loss, but the field had already been harvested so no crops were lost. The fire was completely extinguished around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Creston and Evergreen fire departments along with the Montana Department of Natural Resouces and Conservation responded to the incident.

Chief Mahugh would like to remind the public to stay clear of incidents as people flocked to the scene Tuesday and blocked access for first responders.

Wildfire Watch
Johnson Fire

Wildfire Watch

Johnson Fire grows to 400 acres east of Sula, community meeting planned

MTN News
McElwain Fire

Wildfire Watch

McElwain Fire near Helmville holds steady; evacuation

MTN News
Sharrott Creek Fire

Wildfire Watch

Sharrott Creek Fire update (Aug. 28)

MTN News
Damaged Land

Montana News

Family collecting hay to help farmers recover from Montana wildfire

Charlie Klepps
McElwain Fire

Wildfire Watch

McElwain Fire near Helmville holding at 176 acres, containment at 5%

MTN News
Sharrott Creek Fire

Wildfire Watch

Sharrott Creek Fire near Stevensville burning 1,130 acres

MTN News

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader