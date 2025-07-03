Potentially higher than average big wildfires predicted for Western Montana

MISSOULA — The National Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook is providing a look ahead at Western Montana’s fire season.

The National Interagency Fire Center maps spots across the country that have a higher than average potential for big wildfires, forecasting which areas could see an increase in wildfire activity in the next four months.

National Interagency Fire Center The National Interagency Fire Center is predicting higher potential significant fires from July to September for Western Montana.

The center is predicting higher potential significant fires from July to September for Western Montana and Northern Idaho.

This is partially due to a warmer, drier July forecast in the Northern Rockies.

However, thanks to a mid-June storm, Glacier National Park and the Northern Front Range aren't forecasted to have above average fire potential until August.