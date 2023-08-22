Containment grows on Ridge Fire, Pre Evacuation Warning lifted

HUNGRY HORSE - Containment on the 3,651-acre Ridge Fire outside of Hungry Horse has grown to 63% as of Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

The pre-evacuation notice that had been issued for the east side of Highway 2, north of Spotted Bear Road to West Glacier was lifted at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

However, the Hungry Horse Reservoir remains closed to the public.

Due to the Ridge Fire and other fires in the area, a closure remains in place.

Fire managers report that the Doris Point Fire has now burned 1,534c acres and is 10% contained.

Recent rainfall across the Ridge and Doris Point fires has helped to moderate fire behavior.

There are 544 people assigned to the Ridge Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023.