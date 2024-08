MISSOULA — Containment at the 2,724-acre Miller Peak Fire southeast of Missoula has grown from 75% as of Wednesday morning to 86%.

Fire managers report that minimal fire activity is being seen and the fire behavior is described as backing, creeping and smoldering.

MTN News

There are 94 people assigned to the Miller Peak Fire which broke out on July 14. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.