Crews battling China Mountain Fire in Kootenai National Forest

LIBBY — Crews are battling a 150-acre wildfire burning in the Lincoln County.

The following information is from the Kootenai National Forest:

"The China Mountain Fire, on both the Libby & Three Rivers Ranger District, is currently estimated at 150 acres. Resources on scene include multiple engine and hand crews, heavy equipment and aerial resources will be utilized throughout the day to support crews on the ground. The primary focus today will be to prevent fire movement to the west.





Please avoid the area for firefighter and public safety. Roads in the vicinity of the fire have been marked as closed for fire traffic to safely access the fire. Specifically, please avoid NFS Road 4445 from Lynx Creek up to its junction with NFS Road 4429 (Jeep Road). Both roads are being utilized by firefighters and heavy equipment to access the fire."

Smoke is visible from areas around Troy and Libby, as well as along U.S. Highway 2 in the area.

