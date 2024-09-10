Watch Now
Crews battling China Mountain Fire in Kootenai National Forest

Smoke is visible from areas around Troy and Libby, as well as along U.S. Highway 2 in the area
LIBBY — Crews are battling a 150-acre wildfire burning in the Lincoln County.

The following information is from the Kootenai National Forest:

"The China Mountain Fire, on both the Libby & Three Rivers Ranger District, is currently estimated at 150 acres. Resources on scene include multiple engine and hand crews, heavy equipment and aerial resources will be utilized throughout the day to support crews on the ground. The primary focus today will be to prevent fire movement to the west.


Please avoid the area for firefighter and public safety. Roads in the vicinity of the fire have been marked as closed for fire traffic to safely access the fire. Specifically, please avoid NFS Road 4445 from Lynx Creek up to its junction with NFS Road 4429 (Jeep Road). Both roads are being utilized by firefighters and heavy equipment to access the fire."

Smoke is visible from areas around Troy and Libby, as well as along U.S. Highway 2 in the area.

Other fires of note:

"The Rock Candy Fire on the Three Rivers Ranger District experienced some fire activity yesterday and minimal growth, currently estimated at 1 acre. It is burning in remote, rocky, rugged terrain with a high density of snags. The fire currently poses no immediate threats to people or property, with the closest private property over 6 miles away. Protecting life, property, and firefighting safety is of the utmost importance during this incident.


A new start was reported this morning on the Three Rivers Ranger District near Clark Mountain. It is currently estimated at 0.25 acres with aviation resources responding to gather an accurate size-up. Ground resources are also responding to the incident."
