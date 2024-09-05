Evacuation orders rescinded for Little Creek Road near Johnson Fire

HAMILTON — The evacuation order issued for Little Creek Road in the area of the Johnson Fire outside of Sula has been replaced by an evacuation warning.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

A roadblock remains at the intersection of East Fork Road and Springer Memorial Road where residents can obtain a resident permit to access their property and homes. Only residents will be allowed into the area until further notice.

Sheriff Holton notes Little Creek Road residents should be prepared to evacuate if fire and weather conditions change.

The evacuation warnings for Frog Pond Basin remain in effect.

Sheriff Holton notes no structures have been lost to the Johnson Fire and no serious injuries or fatalities have been reported.