Evacuation warning issued for wildfire outside of Salmon Idaho

SALMON, ID — An evacuation warning has been issued due to wildfires burning in Lehmi County Idaho.

The warning includes the communities of Cobalt and Blackbird.

Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office personnel are notifying affected residents of the evacuation.

Area residents should “remain vigilant” and gather necessary items and prepare their residences for the fire.

A social media post notes that because of “Red Flag weather conditions, fire established in the Fourth of July creek drainage has high potential to jump control lines and burn north and east.”.

Evacuation information in Lemhi County regarding the fires can be found here.