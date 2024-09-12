Watch Now
Evacuation warnings lifted near Johnson, Sharrott fires

The final evacuation warnings issued for the wildfires burning near Sula and Stevensville were lifted Thursday morning.
HAMILTON — The remaining evacuation orders in the area of the Johnson and Sharrott fires were lifted on Thursday morning.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says the decision was made as rain continues to fall across the Bitterroot.

The evacuation warnings for residents of Frog Pond Basin and Little East Fork Road near the Johnson Fire outside of Sula have been lifted.

The Sharrott Creek warnings were for residents north of Indian Prairie and west of Saint Mary's Road, Salish Trail, Sharrott Hill Loop, Wankantanka way and South of North Kootenia Road in the Stevensville area.

