Fire crews respond to grass fire outside of Polson

UPDATE: 3:42 p.m. - October 8, 2025

POLSON - Several agencies remain on the scene of a Wednesday afternoon wildlands fire in the Polson area.

The Polson Rural Fire District reports lines have been established around the blaze.

Robyn Iron/MTN News A wildlands fire burning in the area of Jette Hill outside of Polson on October 8, 2025.

The Polson Rural Fire District, the City of Polson Fire Department, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and the CSKT Division of Fire are working to contain the fire.

A social media post states that some homes off Pine Hill in the Jette Lake Trail area were temporarily evacuated.

MTN News

(first report: 2:36 p.m. - October 8, 2025)

POLSON - Crews are responding to a reported Wednesday afternoon grass fire in the Polson area.

The Polson Rural Fire District reports units have been responding to a grass fire on Jette Hill.

A social media post states there are "possible evacuations" in the Jette Lake area.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.