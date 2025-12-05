Kalispell's Logan Health hosts sensory-friendly visits with Santa

KALISPELL — Logan Health in Kalispell is providing a sensory-friendly Santa experience free of charge for children with sensory sensitivities this weekend.

This unique event takes place Saturday and Sunday at Logan Health’s Sunshine Factory and is designed to create a supportive and inclusive environment, mitigating common triggers for sensory-sensitive children.

Those triggers can include bright lights, loud noises, and long waits, which can be common for Santa visits in public places.

Sensory-sensitive children are also encouraged to bring their siblings to visit Santa.

“Seeing Santa is just a traditional childhood experience, and for some families, they just never think it’s going to be possible, and so to provide that little moment in time for them is beyond magical,” said Logan Health Children’s Child Life Supervisor Amy Rohyans Stewart.

The Sunshine Factory is located at 15 Glacier Drive in Kalispell. Families interested in the event can sign up here.