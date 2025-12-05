Missoula PD issues parking reminder ahead of Grizzlies playoff game

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department is issuing a parking reminder ahead of Saturday's Montana Grizzlies home playoff game against South Dakota State.

Fans and residents are asked to follow parking laws in the neighborhoods surrounding Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

"We continue to receive reports of illegal parking during Griz games, particularly in areas where vehicles block visibility for drivers or create access issues on narrow streets. These situations pose safety concerns for pedestrians, cyclists, and other drivers," MPD stated on social media.

People are asked to use game day parking lots, rideshare, or use businesses that offer shuttle services to the game.

The Missoula Police Department will be conducting extra patrols in the lower Rattlesnake and the streets surrounding the stadium on Saturday, and warns that vehicles found parked illegally may be cited.

The University of Montana is providing the following parking information:

All parking pass holders in Lots M, T, and Z must be in their lots two hours before kickoff as Campus Drive will be closed at the Southeast corner of the stadium and at the intersection of 5th Street and art museum on the west side of campus. Campus Drive will be opened roughly 30 minutes after the conclusion of the game.



Parking Passes: If you purchased a parking pass, ensure that it is visible for the parking attendants to see your pass number.

Single Game Parking: Day of single game parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis for $25 cash sales only (Lots A, B, D, F, R, S, V, V-1 and along Campus Drive on the southeast side of campus).

Single Game ADA Parking: In addition to the areas above, a limited number of ADA parking passes are also available on a first-come, first-served basis for $25 cash sales in lots P and Y. Fans must have a valid state-issued ADA pass to purchase ADA parking.

Golf Cart Service: Golf cart service is available for mobility assistance to and from the stadium by calling (406) 243-2300. Service starts 2 hours prior to kickoff.

Shuttles: Grizzly shuttles servicing downtown, Missoula College and south campus are available, as well as Beach Bar Bus Shuttles. Please read carefull,y as some options have changed from last season.

North Shuttle - Missoula College, TraveLodge, Central Park Parking Garage (Main Street side) and Market on Front. (Drops off at Eastgate Bus Stop) South Campus Shuttle - Lewis & Clark Village, Dornblaser Track and Soccer and Softball Field parking lots (Drops off at Music Building.) Beach Bar Bus Shuttles - Eagles Lodge, Elote Mexican Bar & Grill, Marvin's Bar, Red's Bar, Silver Slipper, Sunrise Saloon, and Town Pump Magic Diamond (both Reserve and Higgins locations)



Click here to view the full parking, shuttle, and tailgate policy information.

The #3 Griz are set to kick off against #14 South Dakota State on Saturday at noon in a second-round playoff game, with gates opening at 10:30 a.m.