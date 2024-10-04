Fire danger bumped up to ‘moderate’ in Missoula County

MISSOULA — Officials have raised the fire danger level in Missoula County to “moderate” due to dry conditions, high winds, and consistent seasonally warm temperatures.

“High wind warnings are in effect this afternoon. Fire officials remain vigilant as these windy, dry, conditions increase risk of fires spreading rapidly,” a social media post states.

Officials note that when fire danger is moderate, fires can readily start in open, dry grasslands and can burn and spread quickly, especially on windy days.

People are being asked to be careful, to keep campfires small and completely extinguish them before leaving camp.

Additional information about fire prevention and safety, and wildfire preparedness can be found here.