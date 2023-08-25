Fire danger dropped to "moderate" in Missoula Area

MISSOULA - Cooler weather and precipitation have prompted Missoula County Fire Protection agencies to lower the fire danger in Missoula County to "moderate."

Fires can start from most accidental causes, but, with the exception of lightning fires in certain areas, the number of starts is generally low when fire danger is "moderate".

The weather forecast calls for warmer and drier conditions next week which could once again raise the fire danger.



Wildfire season in Western Montana is continuing and fire officials ask that people be safe and responsible.

When having a campfire, use an established ring, clear away all combustible material from outside the ring, and only burn logs that fit within the ring.

Never leave a fire unattended and a fire is not out until you can safely touch it with your hand.

Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal land within Missoula County is currently in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.

Additionally, outdoor burning by permit remains closed.

Visit https://mcfpa.org/ for more information on outdoor burning seasons, rules and regulations.

Additional information about fire prevention, preparedness, and information can be found at mtfireinfo.org.

Montana has experienced 1,331 fires this year, which have burned 105,490 acres.