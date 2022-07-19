Fire danger level hiked to 'high' on Flathead Reservation

RONAN - The fire level on the Flathead Reservation has been raised to "high"

The CSKT Division of Fire notes that while no restrictions are currently in place, the extended forecast calls for continued hot temperatures and that vegetation is beginning to cure.

A news release notes, that "when fires get established in this fuel type they can quickly spread out of control."

The CSKT Division of Fire would like to stress to the public the importance of fire safety while out working and recreating in the outdoors.

Tribal fire officials note that if a small fire becomes a forest fire, it could lead to arson charges, fines, and even a bill for all fire-caused costs.

Contact the CSKT Division of Fire at 406-676-2550 for additional information.