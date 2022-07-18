Lolo National Forest fire danger raised to 'high'

MISSOULA - The Lolo National Forest announced Monday that the wildfire danger level has been raised to "high."

Hot temperatures and lack of significant rainfall for several days are the reasons behind the announced change.

"Fuel moisture levels are drying out quickly which means grasses, shrubs, and vegetation can ignite and spread RAPIDLY," a social media post reads.

Unattended campfires and brush fires can escape especially in the event of a breeze or wind when the fire danger is high.

Additionally, forest officials note fires will spread easily, with the potential for some areas to burn with high-intensity on slopes or concentrated fuels.

Firefighters have responded to 18 fires total on the Lolo National Forest to date. Sixteen of the fires were human-caused while two were sparked by lightning.

For more information on how to prevent wildfires visit https://smokeybear.com/en/prevention-how-tos/campfire-safety.

Watch the video below to see how campfires should be properly extinguished.