Fire danger level hiked to 'moderate on Lolo National Forest

MISSOULA - The fire danger on the Lolo National Forest has been raised to "moderate".

Officials note warm temperatures and lack of precipitation have dried fuels out in many areas.

Additionally, hotter and drier conditions are forecasted to continue through the weekend with a chance of thunderstorms.

When the fire danger is “moderate”, fires that start in open, dry grassland will burn and spread quickly on windy days.

Firefighters are asking for the public’s help in preventing human-caused wildfires.

People should keep campfires small, and completely extinguish them before leaving camp. Never leave your campfire unattended.

Since June 27, Lolo National Forest fire crews have responded to 42 wildfires: 31 human-caused wildfires and 11 lightning-caused wildfires.

Outdoor burning is closed in Missoula, Mineral, and Sanders County.