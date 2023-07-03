Fire danger level rising to 'moderate' on Bitterroot National Forest

HAMILTON - The fire danger on the Bitterroot National Forest will raise from “Low” to “Moderate” beginning on July 4, 2023.

Forest officials note that near to above-average temperatures are expected to continue through the week with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with the potential of lightning again this weekend. Fuels are also beginning to dry and firefighters are asking for the public’s help in preventing human-caused wildfires.



Those planning camping trips should follow these fire safety tips:

Keep campfires small, and completely extinguish them before leaving camp. The best method is to douse the fire with water, stir the ashes and douse again, making sure that all ashes are cold to the touch. It is illegal to have unattended campfires.

When the fire danger is “moderate”, fires can start from most accidental causes, but the number of fires is usually low. If a fire starts in open, dry grassland, it will burn and spread quickly on windy days. Most wood fires spread slowly to moderately and are often easy to control.

There are no fire restrictions at this time. To stay updated, visit https://www.mtfireinfo.org/pages/restrictions.

This year, firefighters have extinguished three human-caused fires and 6 lightning fires on the Bitterroot National Forest.