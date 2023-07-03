Missoula County moving to ‘moderate’ fire danger

MISSOULA – Officials have raised the fire danger level in Missoula County to “moderate”, effective immediately.

Wildland fire officials with the Missoula County Fire Protection Association (MCFPA) raised the fire danger due to increasing temperatures, reduced precipitation, and drying vegetation.



When the fire danger is moderate, fires readily start in open, dry grassland and will burn and spread quickly on windy days. Most timber fires will spread slowly to moderately.

People are asked to use caution, especially over the 4th of July.

MCFPA reports that on average, three out of every four wildfires in Missoula County are human-caused.

The top causes of wildfires are debris and open burning, escaped or abandoned campfires, equipment or vehicle use, and fireworks.

Fireworks are prohibited on all federal and state public lands, private classified as forest lands, Missoula City and on City Open Space lands, and Missoula County parks and county-managed recreation areas.

Visit www.ci.missoula.mt.us/1763/Fireworks for information on novelty fireworks that are allowed within Missoula City limits.

Visit https://www.mcfpa.org/ for further local information and https://www.mtfireinfo.org/ for information on fire restrictions in place throughout the state.

All outdoor burning in Missoula County will close effective July 3, 2023.