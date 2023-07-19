Fire danger level raised to 'high' on Lolo National Forest

MISSOULA - The Lolo National Forest is now in "high" fire danger due to hot temperatures and a lack of significant rainfall for several days.

Fuel moisture levels are drying out quickly which means grasses, shrubs, and vegetation can ignite and spread rapidly.



Under these conditions, unattended campfires and brush fires can escape especially in the event of breeze or wind.

Fires will spread easily, with the potential for some areas to burn with high-intensity on slopes or concentrated fuels.

"Remember to never, ever leave your campfire unattended," a social media post states. "Make sure your campfire is cool to the touch before leaving."

Additional information about wildfires and fire danger in Montana can be found at https://www.mtfireinfo.org/.