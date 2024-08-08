Fire restrictions vary across Northwest Montana

KALISPELL — Fire managers are adjusting the fire danger levels and restrictions across Northwest Montana following the recent cooler and wetter weather.

Fire danger ranges from "High" to "Very High" across the area as of Thursday, August 8.

According to a news release most of Northwest Montana remains under Stage I restrictions. The exceptions include the Flathead National Forest, Glacier National Park, and lands in Flathead County where Stage I fire restrictions are being removed.

Federal and state jurisdictions under Stage I restrictions include:



Kootenai National Forest, including Rexford, Fortine, Three Rivers, Libby, and Cabinet Ranger Districts. There are no recreation site campfire exemptions.

US Fish & Wildlife Service, including the Swan River National Wildlife Refuge.

Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, including State land & private classified forested lands in Lake, Lincoln, and Sanders counties.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, Region 1 within Lake, Lincoln, and Sanders counties.

County and private jurisdictions under Stage I restrictions include:

Lake County: Stage I fire restrictions.

Lincoln County: Stage I fire restrictions.

Sanders County: Stage I fire restrictions.

Green Diamond: Campfires are prohibited on their lands.

Flathead Ridge Ranch: Campfires are prohibited on their lands.

Southern Pine Plantation of Montana: Campfires are prohibited on their lands in Lincoln, Sanders, and Flathead counties.

Stimson Private Timber Company : Campfires are prohibited on their lands.

Stoltze Timber Company: Campfires are prohibited on their lands.

Federal, state, and county jurisdictions rescinding fire restrictions include:

Flathead National Forest (including Hungry Horse-Glacier View, Swan Lake, Spotted Bear, and Tally Lake Ranger Districts to include the Great Bear Wilderness, Mission Mountains Wilderness, and the Flathead National Forest portion of the Bob Marshall Wilderness): Stage I fire restrictions will be rescinded at 12:01 a.m. on August 9, 2024.

Glacier National Park: Stage I fire restrictions will be rescinded at 12:01 a.m. on August 9, 2024.

US Fish & Wildlife Service (including Lost Trail National Wildlife Refuge): Stage I fire restrictions will be rescinded at 12:01 a.m. on August 10, 2024.

Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (including State land & private classified forested lands in Flathead County): Stage I fire restrictions will be rescinded at 12:01 a.m. on August 10, 2024.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, Region 1 within Flathead County: Stage I fire restrictions will be rescinded at 12:01 a.m. on August 9, 2024.

Flathead County: Stage I fire restrictions will be rescinded at 12:01 a.m. on August 10, 2024.

Stage I Fire Restrictions Prohibited Acts The Following Acts Are Prohibited Until Further Notice:

Igniting, building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire including fires fueled by charcoal or briquettes. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials. Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a maintained and working spark arresting device properly installed. For chainsaw use, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher with a minimum 8-ounce capacity and rating of 2A must be kept with the operator and a round point shovel at least 35 inches long must be kept readily available for use. Blasting, welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with an open flame, except in a cleared area of at least 10 feet in diameter and a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher with a minimum 8- ounce capacity and rating of 2A must be kept with the operator. Using an explosive including but not limited to fuses, blasting caps, fireworks, rockets, exploding targets, tracers, and incendiary ammunition.

Stage I Exemptions:

Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act. Persons using a device solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off. Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials within three feet of the device. Persons using a fully enclosed metal stove with a chimney at least 5 feet in length and a mesh screen spark arrestor with a screen opening of a 1⁄4 inch or less used in an area that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials within 10 feet of the device. Any Federal, State, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

Violations:

You could be fined up to $5,000 individually or $10,000 for an organization and imprisoned up to 6 months for violating restrictions and closures. You can be held liable for all suppression costs and damages if you start a fire.

Know your risk and do your part to prevent accidental wildfire ignitions this summer.

Never discard cigarettes, matches or smoking materials on the ground.

Maintain and clean any logging, farming, or lawn equipment before use.

Ensure trailer chains are properly secured to prevent dragging which can cause sparks.

Avoid driving or parking your vehicle, ATV, or UTV on dry grass.

Debris burning is prohibited in NW Montana during July, August, and September.

Visit https://www.mtfireinfo.org/ to view current wildfire and restrictions information.