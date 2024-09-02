Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Increased activity at Daly Fire forces Skalkaho Highway closure

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office will close a section of the Skalkaho Highway at 12 p.m. on Monday due to increased fire activity
Railroad Fire
Inciweb
Burnout activities at the Railroad Fire souhteast of Hamilton on September 1, 2024.
Railroad Fire
HAMILTON — The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office announced the Skalkaho Highway will close at 12 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, due to increased activity from the Daly Fire.

The popular scenic route will be closed until at least 10 a.m. on Tuesday with barricades set up at the Black Bear Campground and at the top of Skalkaho Pass.

Daly and Railroad Fires Map

People traveling should plan an alternate route.

The combined Daly and Railroad fires have burned a total of 260 acres 26 miles southeast of Hamilton and were 0% contained as of Sunday.

