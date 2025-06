MISSOULA — A small fire that was sparked by lightning on Wednesday, 9 miles east of Seeley Lake, is fully contained.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) reports that while the Double Arrow Fire has been mopped up, light smoke may be visible in the area for the next couple of days.

Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conversation The Double Arrow fire 9 miles east of Seeley Lake.

A pair of DNRC engines and a DNRC Type 2 helicopter responded to the fire Wednesday morning near Cottonwood Lakes.

Crews will continue to monitor the area.