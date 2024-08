HAMILTON — Little change is being reported from the Johnson Fire burning east of Sula.

The lightning-sparked fire is holding steady at 270 acres and remains 0% contained.

A community meeting to discuss the blaze will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Springer Memorial Clubhouse in Sula.

MTN News

An evacuation warning for residents of the East Fork Area from Little East Fork Road to Teepee Creek remains in effect.

There are 106 people assigned to the Johnson Fire.