Johnson, Sharroot Creek wildfires update: October 16

HAMILTON — The Bitterroot National Forest is providing an update on the Johnson Fire and the Sharrott Creek Fire burning in Ravalli County.

Johnson Fire

The Johnson Fire which is three miles south of Springer Memorial Community has been mapped at 8,337 acres as of Wednesday.

Fire managers report most of the fire activity is north of the 5771 Road and in the Lick Creek area.

The blaze is burning within a containment area and is moving away from the Springer Memorial Community.

MTN News

The fire is still smoldering and creeping in the Swift and Dense Creek areas. Multiple helicopters have been dropping water in the areas.

There are 45 personnel assigned to the Johnson Fire.

Trail and road closure information can be found here.

Sharrott Creek Fire

The 3,200-acre Sharroott Creek Fire has seen little growth as it burns three miles west of Stevensville.

The wildfire is being managed by Type 4 Incident Team from the Bitterroot National Forest Stevensville Ranger District.

The fire is burning to the southwest corner.

MTN News

A total of 10 firefighters are working the Sharrott Creek Fire which was sparked by lightning on August 23, 2024.

The Bitterroot National Forest provided the following information in the October 16, 2024 update: