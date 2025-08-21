Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Knowles fire grows to 2,000 acres with zero containment

Knowles Fire
Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation
Knowles Fire Viewed from Highway 200
Knowles Fire
PLAINS — The Knowles fire burning east of Plains has grown to 2,000 acres with 0 percent containment.

The fire is actively burning in the Knowles drainage and the on the ridge above Knowles Creek. It's burning in steep, rocky terrain on windy slopes.

There are more than 230 people working the fire from the ground and in the air.

Fire crews are working to reduce the risk of flames nearing homes, Highway 200 and private and public land.

The fire sparked Sunday, August 17. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

