Little change at Bull Gin Complex fires; public meeting scheduled

THOMPSON FALLS - The Bull Gin Complex of fires in Sanders County has held steady at 3,673 acres and are 0% contained, according to the Thursday update.

The Complex is comprised of the Government Fire, the Billiard Fire, and the Isabella Lake Fire.

Government Fire: 2,284 acres (NE of Noxon)

2,284 acres (NE of Noxon) Billiard Fire: 1,112 acres (NE of Heron)

1,112 acres (NE of Heron) Isabella Lake Fire: 277 acres (Cabinet Mountains Wilderness)

A public meeting to discuss the fires has been scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday at the Noxon Volunteer Fire Department.

Fire managers report the Bull Gin Complex received a wetting rain that significantly reduced fire activity and crews saw little to no growth of the fire on Wednesday.

Government Fire

The fire area received less than ¼" inch of rain. Firefighters and heavy equipment continue fuel removal along the 150 road in the Rock Creek drainage. To the southeast, hand crews are reducing slash within the 2763 road system. Firefighters will patrol, monitor, and secure control lines to the west and southwest. In the northwest, the fire is holding along Government Creek. Night operations patrolled the Government Creek Road and southern dozer line.

Billiard Fire

Over ¼" of rain substantially reduced fire activity on Wednesday. Where the fire has reached control lines on the west side from Fatman saddle north, hand crews are extinguishing areas of heat working 30 to 60 feet interior from the control line. Hand crews and heavy equipment are constructing additional check line at the top of the 2293 road system. Fuel removal is continuing along Fatman Road. Engines will patrol structures in Blue Creek, Blue Creek Bay, Hillside Lane, and Fatman Road areas.

Isabella Lake Fire

The fire remains unstaffed and monitored.

The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office placed the residents along Government Mountain and Timber Ridge roads into pre-evacuation status on Friday. People are being asked to sign up for Sanders County Emergency Alerts at 406-203-0082 to stay informed of the status of emergency conditions.

The Sanders County Sheriff's Office has closed Government Mountain Road and Rock Creek Road to the public. Access is limited to residents and fire personnel only. The Noxon Refuse Site is open regular hours.

An emergency declaration has been issued by the Sanders County Commission due to area wildfires. Information regarding road and trail closures can be found on the Kootenai National Forest website.

There are 648 people assigned to the Bull Gin Complex fires.

