Little change reported at Sharrott Creek Fire near Stevensville

STEVENSVILLE — Little change is being reported The Sharrot Creek fire near Stevensville on Monday morning.

The lightning-sparked blaze has burned 1,048 acres and evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect.

The Bitterroot National Forest reports temperatures near the fire dropped to 45° overnight. However, some visible torching of trees is being seen on Monday morning.

Fire managers notet an overnight reconnaissance flight was unable to fly over the fire due to maintenance.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday that residents over 18 years old will be allowed to check their properties in the evacuated areas from 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Monday, as long as conditions allow.

The incident command post for the fire has moved from the Super 1 parking lot to Fort Owen Ranch in Stevensville.

Evacuation orders remain in effect for the following areas:



West of the intersection of Kootenai Creek Road and Timber Trail, including homes on Timber Trail.

West of the west side of Sharrott Hill Loop, including homes on Blue Grouse Lane, Redtail Hawk Lane, and Porcupine Lane.

Marmot Lane

Saint Mary's Lookout Road, west of Saint Marys Road.

Evacuation warnings are in effect for the following areas:

North Kootenai Creek Road and west of Wankantanka Way.

West of the east side of Sharrot Hill Loop.

West of Salish Trail.

West of the intersection of Saint Mary's Road and Salish Trail.

West of Saint Mary's Road to the intersection of Indian Prairie Loop.

A Red Cross shelter at the Latter Day Saints Church at 100 Middle Burnt Fork Road in Stevensville has a supply of food, cots, and water for fire evacuees.

Additionally, the Anytime Fitness Gym in Stevensville will open its showers to the public during business hours for those without hot water.