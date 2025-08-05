Lolo National Forest wildfire update (August 5)

MISSOULA — The Lolo National Forest is providing an update on several wildfires burning on the Missoula Ranger District in Western Montana

Missoula Ranger District



Blue Point: 4 miles north of Bonner and two miles northeast of Marshall Ski Area. Firefighters are constructing hand line and saw line around the fire perimeter. The lightning-caused fire is less than one acre. The area received precipitation Monday night.

Tyler Saddle: 6 miles southeast of Beavertail Hill State Park and west of Tyler Point. The lightning-caused fire is less than one acre and is contained.

6 miles southeast of Beavertail Hill State Park and west of Tyler Point. The lightning-caused fire is less than one acre and is contained. Howell: 1½ miles south of the Butte Cabin Trailhead in the Rock Creek drainage. Firefighters strengthened contained lines by mopping up remaining hotspots. The fire received light precipitation Monday night. The fire is contained and remains at 2.6 acres.

Superior Ranger District

